Helen Mills, a retired educator living in Johnson City, recalled this week the Sunday she stumbled upon a speech delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago.
Mills, who was 24 at the time, said it was a “premiere event” of her life and represented a “significant time” in this nation’s history.
“It was awesome,” Mills said Monday, remembering her brief encounter with the civil rights leader near downtown Chicago.
And it all happened while she was waiting to catch a bus to visit family in her native West Virginia.
Following The Crowd
It was July 10, 1966, and Mills was traveling from Iowa by bus to visit her parents. She was spending the day in the Windy City to see the sights when she spotted a “nice and peaceful crowd” assembling at Solider Field.
Mills said a Black woman entering the famed football stadium told her that the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary were there to perform at an event. Curious, she followed the woman inside and learned that the event was actually “Freedom Sunday” promoting passage of the Fair Housing Act. King and other civil rights leaders were also set to speak.
She took a seat with her new friend near the exits so she could leave later to board her bus. In the meantime, Mills said it was a hot day and the sun was scorching.
“I was a fair-skinned blonde, and this kind Black woman told me I was going to roast, so she covered both of us with her umbrella,” Mills said.
A Respectful Audience
Peter, Paul and Mary did perform that day, as well as revered gospel singer Mahalia Jackson and pop sensation “Little” Stevie Wonder. But it was the 200 members of the Black Panthers, dressed in black pants, white shirts and red ties, who made one of the biggest and lasting impressions on Mills.
“They came out and surveyed the crowd,” Mills said. “They were handsome and very disciplined.”
Finally, King came to the stage and Mills said the crowd fell totally silent.
“I never knew 36,000 people could be so quiet and show so much respect,” said Mills, who spent many of her 32 years in education as a teacher in Washington County Schools. “I could hear the woman next to me breathing.”
She only got to hear King speak for less than 5 minutes before leaving to catch her bus.
“I grew up in a coal town in West Virginia, and to be in a big city and to be able to see Martin Luther King Jr. speak, it was so thrilling,” Mills said.