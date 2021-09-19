A stretch of the Bristol Highway in Johnson City leading to Winged Deer Park could soon be more accessible to pedestrians.
City commissioners on Thursday authorized staff to apply for an almost $950,000 multimodal access grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The grant, which requires a 5% match from the city, will allow crews to install new sidewalks and replace existing sidewalks along the the northern side of the Bristol Highway between Mulberry Street and Carroll Creek Road.
The city is requesting $949,328, which it would support with a local match of $49,964. That will cover the cost of the project.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city assessed eligible routes and pinpointed the stretch along the Bristol Highway as one where sidewalks would be useful to the surrounding community.
Pindzola said the sidewalks will tie neighborhoods into Winged Deer Park and allow park visitors to more easily access businesses along the Bristol Highway. If the city gets the grant, Pindzola expects the project will take about a year.
A few miles up the road, the city is planning on eventually using its crews to extend sidewalks on both sides of North Roan Street from the Mall at Johnson City to the roadway’s intersection at Oakland Avenue.
Pindzola said the city is having difficulty hiring people, a problem that he noted has been widespread in the construction industry.
“That’s resulted in us having to kind of cut back on the size of construction crews, so things have slowed a little bit on the construction side,” Pindzola said.
In conjunction with work on the sidewalks, Johnson City will also be adding a splash of color to North Roan Street. In June, the City Commission hired an artist, Felipe Ortiz, to paint murals on four bare walls under the Interstate 26 overpass.
The submitted designs show a hummingbird preparing to land on a flower, a kayaker and fisherman enjoying a rushing stream, a bicyclist navigating a trail on a hilly landscape, and a handful of butterflies pollinating flowers. The murals are intended to align with the city’s “Go. All. Out.” marketing theme.