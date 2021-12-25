In retrospect, Johnson City residents could see 2021 as a year of transition.
City commissioners welcomed a new city manager and officially embarked on a complex construction project on West Walnut Street designed to boost commercial activity downtown.
New city manager
After 30 years with the city and 16 years as its top administrator, City Manager Pete Peterson announced in March his intention to retire at the end of 2021.
After a months-long search process that included interviews with five finalists, Johnson City commissioners selected Cathy Ball, an assistant city manager in Asheville, to serve as the next city manager. She is the first woman to hold that position. Her first day was Monday, Dec. 20.
Ball grew up in Erwin, went to Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and started her first job in Johnson City with an engineering consulting firm. She worked for the city of Greenville, South Carolina, for nine years as an assistant city engineer.
Ball joined Asheville in 1997 as a city engineer before transitioning to director of engineering and transportation, director of public works and finally assistant city manager in 2013.
After spending 24 years working for the city of Asheville, Ball said in October she will bring to Johnson City knowledge about handling affordable housing, homelessness and downtown development.
“I think that I’m bringing with me some experience about what’s gone well and what hasn’t gone so well,” Ball said, “and hopefully we’ll be able to give recommendations to the commission about things they may want to avoid or things that could really be a value add to the community.”
West Walnut Street rehab
Johnson City this year began a roughly $30 million overhaul of West Walnut Street, a project designed to boost investment along the corridor and strengthen the connection between downtown and East Tennessee State University.
The two-year project will involve replacing utilities and tearing up the existing streetscape, substituting it with a more pedestrian-friendly roadway. The new street will feature bike lanes and on-street parking. The city has hired Summers-Taylor Inc. to build the project.
The undertaking will result in some permanent changes to traffic patterns around West Walnut Street. The city has, for example, bought the Harman Ice & Cold Storage building at 724 W. Walnut St. with plans to demolish the structure and build a road connecting State of Franklin to West Walnut Street.
Crews are currently completing utility work in connection with the project, which has caused road and lane closures on State of Franklin Road, Sevier Street and West Watauga Avenue.
Ahead of the changes, businesses have flocked to the corridor. Tennessee Hills Distillery, a Jonesborough mainstay, is spending millions of dollars to expand its footprint to West Walnut Street.
The city is also renovating the former Ashe Street Courthouse with plans to turn the building into a center for small business development. The city has received $5 million from the state to renovate the building, which it must spend by June 30.
Washington County, which owns the courthouse, has expressed interest in eventually transferring the property to Johnson City.
Haven of Mercy
In early 2021, Johnson City announced plans to temporarily close the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter until the owner could resolve code violations that caused safety concerns for residents.
After a legal tug-of-war with the Haven, Johnson City instead opted to cut the shelter to around half capacity, an occupancy limit that has lasted for most of the year.
Among other fixes, city officials say, the shelter has created fire separation between floors in its main building and upgraded the property's electrical and fire alarm systems.
The shelter is now nearly finished with repairs, and city officials have said they hope to lift the capacity limit at the board of dwelling standard and review's next meeting in January.