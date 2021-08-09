The Johnson City Public Library will host the launch of author Raquel Vasquez Gilliland’s new novel, “How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe” on Saturday.
The book launch will be held at 2 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room. Masks are required.
Gilliland will give a reading from the novel, talk about her writing process, and sign books. Her first novel, “Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything,” will also be available for purchase. Attendees will be entered to win a gift basket including signed copies of her novels.
Gilliland is a Mexican American novelist, poet, painter, wife, mother and aspiring micro-farmer. In her work she explores myths and folklore as well as motherhood, plants and the lineages of all things.
Gilliland’s writing draws heavily from her background and interests. “I write contemporary science fiction and magical realism," she said. "I think I will always write worlds that have some more-than-human element, whether magic or aliens! I think I'm drawn to this because I was raised with what anthropologists call "folk magic" — the rituals of my family that are probably pre-Columbian in origin.”
“How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe'' will be published today by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. It is Gilliland’s second young adult book; her first novel, “Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything,” was published in 2020 to wide acclaim.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard Street to learn more about Johnson City Public Library. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to receive daily updates on library collections, services and programs.