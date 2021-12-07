The Johnson City Public Library will host a blood drive in partnership with Marsh Regional Blood Center on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Marsh will set up a bloodmobile in the library’s parking lot. Registration is encouraged but walk-ins are also welcome. People can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/212846426592159 for a 15-minute time slot.
Donors will receive a long sleeve T-shirt and snack after giving blood.
Marsh has been serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the last 70 years.
“The blood donated to Marsh stays in our community and helps our neighbors recover from surgery, accidents, and various illnesses,” JCPL Teen Services Manager Amy Taylor said.
Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to help the community. “Giving blood is a little deed that goes a long way,” Taylor said. “When you donate your time and blood you not only support those in need, you also help save lives.”
“The work of Marsh Regional — providing lifesaving blood and blood products to people in our communities who need them — is not possible without tremendous support from our donors and supportive organizations like the Johnson City Public Library,” said Steffanie Sukel, Marsh Regional director. “We’re tremendously thankful to everyone who gives the gift of life.”
For information about the blood drive, call Amy Taylor at 423-434-4349 or the blood center at 423-282-7090.
