JOHNSON CITY – Johnson City Public Library is beginning an ongoing series called Community Conversations to give people a chance to listen to and learn about others.
Community Conversations are facilitated and structured listening circles in which participants practice listening to each other. The first conversation is at the library this Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed at jcpl.org/calendar.
JCPL Librarian Lisa Williams will facilitate the conversations. She believes these types of conversations are essential because deep listening builds empathy and compassion for others.
“Listening with the intention of openness is a skill you have to strengthen with practice,” she said. “By the same token, lack of practice makes it atrophy.”
Community Conversations follow the format of traditional listening circles. Together participants set the guidelines that govern the circle and choose a topic or theme to talk about. Each person then has a designated amount of time to speak.
Listening circles are active, engaged conversations meant to elicit honesty and vulnerability in a safe space. They are not therapy or study groups, or a space to debate or educate others.
Williams hopes that participants come away from these conversations understanding that often the most important thing you can do for someone is simply to hear them.
She says, “We forget that we don’t have to fix everything, or always have the ‘right’ answer or opinion in conversation. Very often your simple presence is itself a powerful gift.”
