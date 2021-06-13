Building on this summer’s “Tails to Tales” reading challenge, the Johnson City Public Library will hold a pet adoption event along with the Humane Society of Washington County.
When: The JCPL will hold the pet adoption at the library on Friday, June 18, from noon until 6 p.m. This event is in partnership with the Humane Society of Washington County. The Humane Society will bring dogs and cats in need of a home.
Why: JCPL Teen Services Manager Amy Taylor says, “The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is ‘Tails to Tales,’ which combines two of our favorite things: animals and books.”
“In partnership with the Humane Society of Washington County, we’re offering a space for you to find your next pet. And maybe you can pick up some books about animals while you’re at the library.”
Where: At the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.
About the event: People can go through the whole adoption process that day at the library. Puppies are $200, adult dogs are $135 and cats and kittens are $35. This price includes the animals’ vaccines and microchips.
You can help the animals: The library is also collecting donated supplies for the Humane Society through July. Donations can include trash bags, paper towels, litter, latex-free gloves, animal toys, and cat and dog food. Donations for the Humane Society should be dropped off at the Circulation Desk.
Contact Amy Taylor at 423-434-4349 for more information about the pet adoption event.
Visit jcpl.org or call 423-434-4450 for more information about the library. Follow the Johnson City Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for daily updates on library programs and services.