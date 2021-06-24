The Johnson City Public Library is holding an art contest and a short story contest as part of the library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge.
Submissions for each contest are due by Wednesday, June 30, and winners will be announced on Friday, July 16. Both contests are animal-themed, so stories and art pieces must be related to animals in some way to qualify.
People can submit one piece per contest. The art contest is divided into three age divisions: kids (5 to 11 years old), teens (12-18), and adults (19 and older).
Art pieces should be no larger than 11-by-17 inches. Submissions can be dropped off at any library service desk.
The short story writing competition is divided into two age divisions: teens (12- to 18-year-olds) and adults (19 and older). Short story entries can be fiction or nonfiction and should be less than 1,000 words.
Submissions should be emailed as typed text documents to amy.taylor@jcpl.org.
Contact Amy Taylor at 423-434-4349 or visit jcpl.org/summer-reading/creativecontests for more contest guidelines. Visit jcpl.org or call 423-434-4450 for more information about the library.
