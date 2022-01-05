When Larry Andes finds something he likes doing, he sticks with it.
That’s why Andes spent 39 years as a Johnson City Press newspaper carrier.
Andes, who recently retired, got started as a carrier by helping his father on a paper route after suffering from a neck injury. After recovering, Andes took over the route to give his father a break.
“I broke my neck and I started helping my dad do it, and then the last five years of his life I let him vacate, travel and stuff and I done it and I just kept doing it from then on,” said Andes.
And when Andes says he sticks with something, he means it.
Despite a motorcycle accident in 2007 that left him with a broken back, Andes missed very little work as a carrier. His dedication to the route went beyond just being punctual, though.
“Be good to your customers,” said Andes. “Make your job count for something. Don’t go out there and just throw papers. Just be good. Do the best job you can do if you’re going to be a carrier.”
Andes said his route changed very little over his 39 years of carrier service, which allowed him to get to know a lot of the people he delivered to, and talking with the people along his route was his favorite part of the job.
“I learned, it took a while, but I learned that the nicer you are and the more that you go out of your way to help somebody, the nicer people are to you,” said Andes.
Now that Andes is retired, he hopes to have more time to do some of the other things he’s stuck with — like riding his motorcycle.
“I want to ride my motorcycle and see a few different places,” Andes said.
