Candidates for city office will square off in a live-streamed debate next week organized by the Johnson City Press, the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes.
As a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), members of the public will not be invited, but the debate will be recorded and live-streamed on the Johnson City Press YouTube channel and posted on the newspaper’s website.
Candidates vying for Johnson City Board of Education will meet Tuesday from 5 to 6:15 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room at East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Student Center. Candidates for Johnson City Commission will meet immediately after in the same location. That debate will last from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Seven candidates are vying for three open seats on the Johnson City school board: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Eight people are competing to fill three open seats on the Johnson City Commission: Kyle Beagle, Jeff Clark, Aaron Murphy, Alona Norwood, Deborah Harley-McClaskey, Turney Williams and incumbents Todd Fowler and Joe Wise.
Only pre-determined individuals will be allowed in the room for the debate, including one designated guest per candidate. Socially distanced seating will be marked and enforced, and all candidates and the moderators will wear masks except when speaking during the broadcast portion of the forum. All other attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times.
All surfaces will be sanitized prior to the debate and, if needed, during the event.
Candidates will draw a number to determine the order of seating and which candidate responds to the first question. The first speaker will then rotate with each round of questions.
Each candidate will be allowed a two-minute opening statement and a two-minute closing statement. Each candidate’s response to a question is limited to two minutes.
Candidates for each race have been sent two questions ahead of time. The rest will be asked cold the night of the debate, Oct. 13.
Advance questions for school board candidates are:
- What are the primary unmet needs in Johnson City Schools, and how would you address them?
- Significant disruptions in educational programs occurred as a result of COVID-19. Academic and emotional gaps may have occurred with students over the time of distance learning. How can the Board of Education assist teachers, administrators and others in addressing these gaps?
Advance questions for City Commission candidates are:
- What would be your primary goals as a Commissioner?
- What are the top infrastructure needs in Johnson City, and how would you address them?
Organization president Joy Fulkerson said that for 100 years, the League of Women Voters has stood firm in its belief that government has the responsibility to represent and serve the people, not individuals in power.
“The candidate forum provides voters an opportunity to hear from and evaluate those running for election,” she said.