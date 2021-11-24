It’s the season of giving, and the annual Johnson City Press Christmas Box drive is returning for the 41st year to help give 810 local low-income families and senior citizens a holiday meal.
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is held in partnership with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Angel Tree registrants are provided a Christmas Box containing food that can be used to cook a traditional holiday meal.
“We know a Christmas meal can be a little costly,” said Capt. Bethany Yocum with the Salvation Army. “Turkeys are expensive, hams are expensive, and so it adds an added stress to their typical food budget for the month because they’re wanting to provide this meal for their family.”
Roughly 669 families who are registered with the Salvation Army to receive presents through the Angel Tree program will also receive a Christmas Box. And while seniors don’t receive presents through the Angel Tree, 141 senior households will receive a gift certificate to buy food for their holiday meal through the Christmas Box program.
“Regardless of their financial situation, regardless of their status and need for food stamps and things like that, every family, every household, should be able to have those basic joys of Christmas and have those basic needs met,” Yocum said.
The Christmas Boxes are funded through donations from the community and 100% of donations to the program go toward providing food boxes to those families and individuals in need.
“The Johnson City Press considers it a privilege to conduct the Christmas Box program, but it is our readers who make it possible,” said Rick Thomason, Johnson City Press publisher and president of Six Rivers Media. “We live in a community of generous, compassionate people who year after year donate to make this program a success so families in need in our area can have a happier Christmas.”
Each Sunday over the course of the next four weeks the Johnson City Press will feature the anonymous stories of real local families and individuals who will be receiving a Christmas Box as part of this year’s program.
Thomason said stories written about Christmas Box recipients over the years show that in most cases they are left in need because of tragic circumstances.
“The Christmas Box provides food for families experiencing difficult times, and it also shows that people care,” he said.
Donations to the Christmas Box Program are tax-deductible and should be mailed to Sandy Whitaker at:
Johnson City Press, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37602-3434.
