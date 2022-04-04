The Johnson City Press is launching a new, free-to-play gaming platform for visitors to its website.
“We’re really excited to bring a free gaming platform to our readers as an extra fun feature where they can safely play their favorite games,” said Ben Conkin, the director of digital operations at Six Rivers Media.
The new gaming page is presented via a co-branded platform called Arkadium which is used by several other major publications. Visitors to the Johnson City Press website will be able to play a variety of games including puzzles, word games, card games and classic arcade games.
“It really has something for everyone,” Conkin said. “It’s a great way to spend a little bit of downtime, decompress and play a few games.”
The games are completely free to play, and readers can feel confident in knowing that the games are safe for their computer.
“People can know that it’s a safe platform because it’s coming from us,” Conkin said.
The new gaming platform is currently live and visitors can play some of their favorite games right now at johnsoncitypress.com. The games can be found by clicking on the games tab directly underneath the Johnson City Press logo on the homepage of the website.
