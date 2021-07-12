Johnson City is preparing to rezone the now-defunct Optimist Park, which could set the stage for development on a couple pieces of city-owned property that have long gone unused.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission will consider Tuesday whether to rezone six parcels along Novus Drive, a new public road that connects North State of Franklin Road to West Market Street. The request comes from the city manager’s office.
If approved, the request would then go to the City Commission, which would consider the proposal on three readings.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the city plans to sell Optimist Park’s two northernmost tracts, which are currently vacant and dominated by grass. The city considers the property surplus.
“In preparation for getting that property back into the private market ... we wanted to zone it appropriately to allow for whatever redevelopment needs or wants to occur,” Mitchell said.
The parcels east of Novus Drive would change from R-4 (medium density residential) to B-4 (planned arterial business), which would make it consistent with existing zoning in that area. The one property west of Novus Drive would change from R-4 to MS-1 (medical services).
Most of the property is city owned, but the rezoning does include two privately owned plots, one owned by the Brumit Company and the other by Deborah Wilson. The rezoning also includes city-owned properties occupied by the Boys and Girls Club, located at 2210 W. Market St. Mitchell said the organization won’t be impacted by the rezoning.
Near Innovation Park
The properties included in this rezoning are just north of two 30-acre tracts along Market Street, which city leaders hope will eventually serve as hotspots for development and job-growth. ETSU owns one of the properties, which is currently home to medical clinics and the Innovation Lab. The other property, owned by the city, is vacant.
In May, commissioners approved a $346,500 contract with engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for infrastructure at Innovation Park.
S&ME will be responsible for developing preliminary plans and final construction documents for a road, utilities and stormwater management. The consultant will work with the real estate agency Realty Trust Group, which is under contract with the Public Building Authority, during the design process and management of the construction phase.
Mitchell said the request to rezone the park is “part and parcel” with the city’s plans for Innovation Park. Although it hasn’t been finalized, one idea is for Novus Drive to extend across West Market to provide access to Innovation Park.
What’s the history of Optimist Park?
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said the city originally purchased the 30 acres of property that made up Optimist Park in the late 1960s — before the construction of State of Franklin Road.
The park, which at the time included softball fields, bleachers, picnic tables and a playground area, was designed to serve the neighborhood behind Market Street. In time, other uses cropped up on the property, including the Boys and Girls Club and an electrical substation.
“Gradually, the use of the community park was supplanted by other uses,” Stahl said. The size of the park was ultimately reduced from 30 acres to about 14.9 acres.
The construction of State of Franklin Road, which started in the late 1980s, changed the character of the surrounding area from residential to commercial. When that happened, Stahl said, the city realized that Optimist Park wasn’t effectively serving the community.
The city started the process in the 1990s of transferring the operations at Optimist to another property.
Because the city had received federal money through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the city had to convert those park functions to replacement land, which ended up being a two-decade process.
The city effectively decommissioned Optimist Park about 12 years ago after a major storm damaged the facility, toppling light fixtures and harming other installations at the ball fields.