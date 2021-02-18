After closing most of its facilities in December as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in the region, Johnson City is getting ready to reopen.
Commissioners heard updates on the city’s plans during a meeting Thursday, which were introduced with a celebratory video depicting a Parks and Recreation employee knocking out a human-sized coronavirus molecule in a stylized boxing match.
“There you have it, folks,” the announcer declared as Deb “The Disinfector” Fogle stood over her vanquished foe while music from the film “Rocky” swelled in the background.
“It’s lights out for the ‘rona and lights on and doors open at MPCC.”
Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis told commissioners the Memorial Park Community Center, the Langston Centre and the Carver Recreation Center will open on a reduced schedule starting April 12. People can call the facilities to reserve time beginning April 5.
Safety precautions will be in place at all facilities, and the city is also developing plans for its outdoor pool, splash pads, summer tennis program, camp program and outdoor concert series.
“Naturally this plan is subject to change as the safety of our citizens remains our top priority,” Ellis said.
High school sports started on Feb. 15, and the city plans to hold weekend athletic events beginning March 6. Youth soccer, youth T-ball and youth softball registration would begin March 1, with practices beginning April 1 and games beginning April 15. Adult softball registration would begin March 1, practice on March 15 and games on April 15.
The city will also start taking reservations for its picnic pavilions on March 1 with rentals beginning on April 1.
Andy Heuiser, the city’s special events coordinator, said the city will resume road races in late March. Staff members have developed nine new course maps that for the most part occur in city parks and trail systems, allowing for ample social distancing.
The city will also reopen the Pavilion at Founders Park starting March 1 for reservations. The first available date to reserve the pavilion would be April 1. Reservations will also open on April 1 for the Founders Park amphitheater with the first available date being June 1.
For now, Heuiser said, large events and festivals will remain on hold as the city continues to observe the progression of the pandemic and vaccine rollout.
“We have developed a COVID-19 mitigation agreement that all event organizers must sign and adhere to,” Heuiser said, which includes masking, social distancing and temperature checks. The city will be able to cancel any event or any portion of an event due to public health concerns.
At this time, Heuiser expects, the Blue Plum Festival will be delayed.
“While we look forward to welcoming festivals like that back into Johnson City, right now I think it’s important we err on the side of caution and honestly observe how the community will react to these events as we roll them out,” Heuiser said.
Tax cut for restaurants
With public health officials encouraging eateries to reduce capacity to halt the spread of COVID-19, commissioners gave early support Thursday for a temporary tax cut for restaurants that serve liquor.
The commission approved the changes unanimously on first reading. They’ll require two more votes of approval before going into effect.
Restaurants that serve whiskey, wine, rum and other alcohol beverages onsite pay an annual privilege tax to the city based on their seating capacity.
Businesses with 75-125 seats normally pay $600, and at maximum, those with 276 seats or more pay $1,000. Establishments with less than 75 seats don’t pay a tax.
The temporary tax cut would move restaurants down one seating category, meaning businesses with 75-125 seats won’t pay a privilege tax for 2021, restaurants with 126-175 seats will pay $600 instead of $750, etc. Businesses with a seating capacity of 126 seats or more will see savings of between $100-$150 depending on their category.
Private clubs and hotels also pay a privilege tax, but they aren’t included in this ordinance because the city doesn’t calculate their taxes based on seating capacity.
The ordinance is written so the tax cut only applies in the event of a state-wide pandemic that exceeds 12 months as identified by executive orders from the governor. The pandemic would cross that threshold in March.
Equity in Johnson City
At the end of the meeting, Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise addressed criticism he has received over remarks made during a board meeting in January about creating a community equity advisory board.
“Diversity and inclusion are important,” he said. “Recognizing that, the Johnson City Commission has been making appointments to various statutory boards and commissions to ensure increased participation from historically underrepresented communities. For some, these discussions do not happen fast enough, and I understand that feeling.”
Wise said a regional diversity and inclusion board already exists and appears to be working on the same activities as the proposed city board. He suggested that the commission meet with representatives of that board in the coming weeks to get further guidance.