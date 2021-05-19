A long-planned campus off West Market Street in Johnson City, which officials hope will serve as a site for business and job growth, could take another step toward fruition this week.
On Thursday, city commissioners will consider a $346,500 contract with engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for a 30-acre, city-owned tract, which is part of the Innovation Park project. Funding will come from the Public Building Authority.
“This is just a continuation of working together with the PBA to develop that area and really find its highest and best use,” said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise.
S&ME would be responsible for developing preliminary plans and final construction documents for roads, utilities and stormwater management on the property. Realty Trust Group, which is under contract with the PBA, would work with S&ME during the design and management of the construction phase.
City officials hopes to start construction on the road system and utilities in about 12 months.
What is Innovation Park?
In the 1980s, city leaders developed a plan to create a corridor from North State of Franklin Road near Med Tech Park to what is currently Millennium Park. City Manager Pete Peterson said officials intended to dedicate the land to medical technology and research and development, which would help foster job growth in the city.
Officials identified three anchors for the project: A north, a middle and a south. The north anchor is now Med Tech Park, the middle anchor is Innovation Park and the south anchor is Millennium Park.
Innovation Park, which encompasses a vacant, 30-acre tract owned by the city plus another 30-acre tract owned by East Tennessee State University, is the final part of that project. ETSU’s property is currently home to medical clinics and the Innovation Lab, but there is available, developable acreage.
“The whole 60 acres in my mind is still envisioned as a comprehensive development and that’s how we’re going to try to develop that thing,” Peterson said.
The Public Building Authority is responsible for the master plan, which will take into account ETSU’s property and identify “logical points of inter-connection” between the two tracts.
Counting the clinical education building, ETSU Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross, who also sits on the PBA, said the university has a total of about 47 acres in that area. Although the city’s property and ETSU’s property could ultimately develop a little differently, Ross said there are benefits from creating coordinated infrastructure like roads, signage, access and drainage.
“I think it’s tremendous,” Ross said about the project. “I believe some of the barriers to development have been lack of access or planning.”
“East Tennessee State University in number of health offerings and degrees is growing,” he continued. “The health care system in the region has merged and they’re growing. To tie all of this together at this point in time — academic research and city functions — into one place has numerous benefits to the economy, health care, quality of life.”
The PBA is also working with the city to develop the nearby property that used to be Optimist Park, marketing the land to help attract compatible businesses that will facilitate growth in Innovation Park. Peterson anticipates that could eventually include a hotel.
“If Innovation Park takes off and goes like we hope it will, there’s going to be a lot of business travel through there and that’s just kind of a natural spot,” Peterson said.
What is the vision for Innovation Park?
With Johnson City getting ready to start redevelopment of West Walnut Street, Peterson said, officials think the former Ashe Street Courthouse could serve as incubator for entrepreneurs.
There, ETSU graduates would have a place to develop their ideas and meet investors or partners. Peterson envisions successful startups eventually finding a home in Innovation Park.
Peterson said the park gives the city a designated location for the development of new technology and businesses. It would also give the city a place for local graduates and entrepreneurs from outside the area to grow a business idea.
“I think it’s a retention tool, I think it’s a recruitment tool, and it’s an opportunity to open up potentially some new businesses and industries that don’t yet exist here,” Peterson said.