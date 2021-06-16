Although the city has made some minor adjustments to the design to save money on the project, Johnson City will likely take a pivotal step this week in bringing the long-planned changes to West Walnut Street to life.
Johnson City commissioners will consider a $29.7 million bid Thursday from Summers-Taylor Inc. to complete the rehabilitation of West Walnut Street, which city leaders hope will stimulate growth along the corridor between East Tennessee State University and downtown.
"The basic elements of the plan as originally envisioned with upgraded streetscapes, replacement of water and sewer lines, the upgraded road, bike trails — all that's still in the project," said Public Works Director Phil Pindzola.
Summers-Taylor Inc. was the sole bidder. The company initially submitted a bid totaling about $34 million, which was scaled down to $29.7 million after the city trimmed some costs.
Taking into account an additional $2 million for oversight costs, additional electrical work and soil analysis, Pindzola expects the total project cost will be almost $32 million.
The oversight costs come from on-call services that project engineer LDA Engineering would provide during construction. In addition to the project bid, the commission will also consider Thursday whether to extend its contract with LDA Engineering by $240,000, which would bring its revised contract total to about $2 million.
Pindzola said the city will handle field inspections during the project, but LDA will be able to help with plan modifications in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
With much of West Walnut Street having an historically industrial use, the city also plans to spend money on soil testing to determine where there are any lingering contaminants.
To save money, the city has removed landscaping and vegetation along Walnut Street from the bid. That will now be installed by city crews.
The city has also shortened the two-lane, left-hand turn from University Parkway onto West State of Franklin Road to avoid purchasing property on Maple Street. Additionally, because of preferences from business owners, the segment of a planned bike lane between Buffalo Street and Earnest Street will be replaced with additional parking.
The city is paying for some line items out of the stormwater fund and through COVID relief funds Johnson City has received from the federal government. It is changing parking areas to permeable pavers, which Pindzola said is eligible for that federal funding, and is paying for large pipes out of its stormwater fund.
The city has also removed the 10% contingency for the project and is paying for the new signal at Pine Street and University Parkway with federal STP money. The signal installation will be bid separately at a later date.
Summers-Taylor Inc. has its own personal connection to the West Walnut Street corridor.
The company recently moved its headquarters to the Model Mill, a more than century-old structure that was redeveloped by company President Grant Summers and his father, Chairman Rab Summers.
City leaders have said they expect the project will take two years to complete, starting from the road's intersection at Buffalo Street and progressing block-by-block to University Parkway.
Pindzola said city officials want to build on the progress that has occurred downtown and the creation of amenities like Founders and King Commons parks. Projects like the renovation of the Model Mill, plans for the former Ashe Street Courthouse and the expansion of Tennessee Hills Distillery demonstrate the enthusiasm surrounding the corridor.
"We're already starting to see how an infusion of public funds into a specific location reaps economic benefits by the private sector," Pindzola said. "What we believe will happen is that the private dollars, the additional taxes generated from all these investments ... should offset the cost of the project."