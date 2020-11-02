In response to a sharp increase in local COVID-19 cases and the resulting burden on the local healthcare system, Johnson City announced Monday it will postpone the reopening of Memorial Park Community Center as well as youth and adult basketball.
The city had initially announced that it would begin a phased reopening the facility on Nov. 9.
“This pandemic has reached a far more critical level than we’ve seen before,” said City Manager Pete Peterson in a press release. “We must make tough, yet responsible decisions that mitigate the risk of further spread. We are currently evaluating all city programs, events and operations to determine if other modifications need to be made for the welfare of our community.”
The city said it will work closely with local health officials to monitor the situation and determine when the center can reopen.
The basketball season is set to begin in January, following the Johnson City Schools winter break. All registrations will be held until that time. For more information or to request a refund, please call the Athletic Office at 423-283-5822.
In the press release, the city officials said they continue to stress personal responsibility in reducing the spread of coronavirus, noting that it is up to each individual to wear a face covering, keep hands clean and limit interactions with others to slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Peterson asks that everyone get a flu vaccination as soon as possible.
“Our hospitals are completely overtaxed with COVID-19 cases,” he said. “In addition to the precautions we’ve stressed throughout the pandemic, we are urging everyone to get a flu shot. Adding a large number of flu hospitalizations would be devastating to the system and those who need emergent care.”