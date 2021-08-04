The City of Johnson City Job Fair, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, has been postponed as a result of the significant increase in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. A new date has yet to be determined.
“Although the event has been postponed, we encourage people to visit our website and view the list of open part-time and full-time positions and submit their applications online,” said Human Resources Director Steve Willis.
“The City of Johnson City offers a wide range of opportunities that allow residents to work close to home while having an impact on their community.”
While some positions require applicants to meet specific educational and/or experience requirements, others require no experience and will provide on-the-job training or pay new employees to attend specialized training programs.
In addition to pay, full-time positions come with a robust benefit package that includes paid vacation and sick days as well as paid holidays. The city also offers dental and medical insurance that includes access to an employee health clinic.
Additionally, the city offers a retirement plan that includes a city match, tuition reimbursement and a variety of other benefits.
For a list of current job openings and information about the benefits package, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/hr.