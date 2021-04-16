Between 2018 and 2020, 64 simple assaults, 39 aggravated assaults and 34 acts of shoplifting have occurred in Johnson City’s downtown area.
As a deterrent against future crimes and to preserve public spaces, the city is now considering whether to install video surveillance downtown.
Members of the city’s staff presented a plan to commissioners on Thursday. Under that proposal, cameras would be positioned to cover East Main Street, Spring Street, Tipton Street, the downtown breezeway at 216 E. Main St. and the Downtown Square and Cherry Street parking lots.
Commissioners did not take action on the proposal.
Under the option recently presented to commissioners, staff expects the total cost of installation would be about $73,000.
That includes $40,800 for the base cost of 16 cameras and $9,290 for two high-resolution cameras to help identify cars in the Downtown Square lot.
Police Chief Karl Turner said cameras in other parts of the city have helped officers determine fault in traffic accidents and in various other situations.
A total of 28 acts of vandalism have also occurred in the downtown area between 2018 and 2020, and 19 thefts from motor vehicles.
“A lot of our homeless population seeks services in downtown and lots of times they are the victims of thefts,” Turner added. “They don’t have ways to secure their property from where they’re staying, so lots of times they are victimized as well.”
Commissioner Jenny Brock said she’s been concerned about vandalism occurring in some of the downtown parks, particularly in bathrooms. She asked if staff had considered putting in a camera facing Founders Park and King Commons Park, places where the city has made significant public investments.
Turner said the bathrooms in King Commons Park have already been vandalized several times.
Cameras and enhanced lighting can have value as a deterrent, Turner added, but it can depend on the crime someone is going to commit.
City Manager Pete Peterson said the staff is also working on a study about adding enhanced pedestrian lighting downtown.
“As far as the human being’s perception of feeling safe or unsafe, bright illumination gives a feeling of safety to human beings at an exponential rate in comparison to almost anything else,” Peterson said.
Peterson said staff will present a downtown lighting plan to commissioners at a future date.
Commissioners previously discussed cameras and downtown safety during a workshop in March.
They also broached the topic of trash cropping up in the newly renovated breezeway.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise told the Press that city leaders are always mindful of safety and security throughout the city.
He added that officials want to make investments in downtown spaces that make them desirable and attractive for visitors.
“To the degree that people may misuse or abuse those spaces, anything we can do to discourage that behavior needs to be considered,” Wise said.