The Johnson City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to place additional officers on the lookout for impaired drivers as part of the "Booze It and Lose It" campaign this Fourth of July.
In a press release, the JCPD said Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays on the nation's roadways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,339 people died in traffic accidents during the Fourth of July holiday from 2015 through 2019. 38% of those crashes involved drivers who had been drinking.
"Working together, we can reduce crashes, injuries and deaths on Johnson City roadways," the department said in the release. "JCPD and THSO want to remind all drivers that impaired driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. When celebrating the Fourth of July holiday the decision to not drink and drive should never be a tough one."
The department reminds drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. They ask that motorists designate a sober driver or plan a ride service ahead of time. Don't let friends drive drunk, and if you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.
In Tennessee, the consequences of a single DUI conviction for first-time offenders could include fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment or the installation of an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.
The THSO provides grant funding to support the JCPD's increased enforcement efforts during the "Booze It and Lose It" campaign. For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.