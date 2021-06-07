A few weeks ago, Johnson City resident Linda Palmer and her husband received an automated call purportedly from the Social Security Administration, claiming that their account had been frozen.
The call, it turned out, was a scam designed to collect their personal information.
“Luckily for us we’re not 65, so we’re not collecting anything, yet,” Palmer noted.
In 2020, the Johnson City Police Department saw 82 reports filed regarding scams, which is 23 more than the prior year. To date, there have been 32 reports filed in 2021.
“We have not observed any particular type of scam prevailing during the pandemic, but as you can see we had a significant increase in the number of reports regarding scams during 2020,” Johnson City Police Department Investigator Joe Jaynes said.
Jaynes recently shared some information with the Press about how locals can protect themselves against common scams.
What are the most common types of scams?
Romance scams: Individuals meet a subject through an online dating website and befriend them. Over time the relationship develops and trust is gained. Then the subject contacts the victim and claims some sort of emergency and asks for money. The money is sent, and they are never heard from again.
Spoofing: This occurs when a scammer disguises an email address, sender name, phone number, etc. to trick the user into believing they are interacting with a trusted source such as an employee, supervisor or family member. This can lead to the victim downloading malicious software or disclosing personal information.
Government scams: Individuals receive a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS or a law enforcement agency claiming they have been implicated in a crime or owe delinquent taxes. They often demand payment over the phone. This also occurs with the elderly with Medicare.
Lottery or sweepstakes scams: Prize scammers will claim you’ve won a prize but you have to pay a fee to collect it.
Charity scams: Scammers will trick you into believing you’re donating to a reputable charity, but they’re taking your money.
Account takeover scams: Individuals will receive a call, text or email claiming there is a problem with their internet, credit card or bank account. The subjects want you to click on links or provide personal information.
How can I avoid being scammed?
• Guard your personal information. Use multi-factor authentication for accounts dealing with financial or personal information. Never give your Social Security number over the phone or online. Use strong passwords.
• Be extremely suspicious about people demanding payment over the phone. No law enforcement agency will call you and demand payment over the phone. Also, the IRS only communicates by mail. Anyone demanding payment by way of gift cards is a scammer.
• Know who you are dealing with. Be extremely suspicious of hyperlinks in emails, even if they appear to be from a trusted source.
• Run periodic credit checks on yourself. If you find accounts that don’t belong to you, you should contact the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
A warning for businesses
In a May press release, the state Secretary of State’s office warned of a resurfaced scam targeting businesses with a fake mailer from a company called “Tennessee Certificate Service” and “TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company.”
The mailer is titled “2021 Certificate of Existence Request” and claims Tennessee businesses can pay a fee of either $83 or $175.50 for the company to complete required Certificate of Existence paperwork on the businesses’ behalf.
A certificate can be obtained directly from the secretary’s office for $20 by phone, mail or online at tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/CertOfExistenceInstr.aspx. The paperwork is also not required.
“The mailer and organization are not affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office in any way,” the press release said. “Businesses may wish to obtain a Certificate of Existence in certain circumstances, such as a loan closing or other business transaction. However, they are not required to do so as a matter of course during the business formation process.”
Business owners can call the Division of Business Services at 615-741-2286 for more information.