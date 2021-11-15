As the holiday season approaches, numerous organizations are preparing to assist families in need, and in keeping with that tradition, the Johnson City Police Department will sponsor its annual Shop With A Cop program.
“The target this year is 65 kids,” Master Police Officer Brittney Eberhardt, one of the lead organizers, said, but added that SWAC wants to be prepared for additional children if necessary.
“If the families we accept have more kids we have a little wiggle room,” Eberhardt said.
The program changed a little this year, she said, to include a gift registry set up on the Wal-Mart website.
SWAC will also shake things up a little and start its evening of shopping at the Candyland display in Founders Park in downtown Johnson City.
“Downtown had been such a huge focus and the Christmas trees in Founders Park (so) the kids will walk through with officers and take a picture with Santa,” before the shopping trip, Eberhardt said.
Another change will be transportation for the kids to the Browns Mill Road Walmart. Usually the kids are treated to limousine rides, but Eberhardt said the trip with likely be on a city transit bus.
“We’ll be able to decorate the bus for the event,” as well as save the cost of transportation rental, she said.
The event is not only popular with kids who benefit from it, but police officers also get a lot of joy and fun by participating in the event, Eberhardt said. She got the desire to help others honestly — from her father, Bill Eberhardt.
“I got that from him,” she said. “He worked in parks and rec in Georgia and did all sorts of things for kids.” One of those things was to collect letters addressed to Santa and hand write notes to all of them and send them back.
Eberhardt said as for her part, she wants to spread the love she learned from her dad.
“Kids can’t always control where they come from,” she said. “They don’t get to decide if their parents get laid off or can’t work. They don’t understand why other kids are getting something and they’re not.
“We want to make sure it’s not a depressing time. Christmas is for kids and we want make sure they have that joy.”
SWAC is still accepting donations to help buy presents for this year’s kids. Checks should be made to the city of Johnson City with “Shop With A Cop” on the memo line. Mail checks to 601 E. Main St., Johnson City, TN 37604. The city will send donors a tax-deductible receipt.
The link to the Walmart registry to pre-purchase gifts is HTTPS://www.tinyurl.com/JCPDSWAC.