The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a series of shootings at three locations between 1:25 a.m. and 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Pardee Street around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers are searching for two people seen on security footage outside the residence, one of whom appeared to be aiming a handgun at a window.
A few hours later, at approximately 4:56 a.m., police responded to another shots-fired call near the intersection of West Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street.
Police said someone in a white sedan got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at a gray Honda Accord traveling on West Unaka Avenue before the person got back into the white sedan and went north on North Roan Street.
A third shots fired call came through around 6:07 a.m. on King Springs Road near Legion Street, where police officers discovered the Honda Accord abandoned with bullet holes in it.
JCPD Capt. Kevin Peters said the shootings are believed to be connected and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 to remain anonymous. You can also text a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD to 847411 or send a tip on www.citizenobserver.com.