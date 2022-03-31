Johnson City police were investigating a Thursday afternoon motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Fairview Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Upon arrival, officers determined the crash involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Police said both motorcycle drivers were transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. One motorcycle driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The second driver was released with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not treated at the hospital.
Police said the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
The identity of the driver was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, and an investigation into the crash was continuing.