Johnson City police were attacked over the July 4 holiday period with mortar-type fireworks that caused some minor injuries, prompting a call for the public’s help in identifying the assailants.
Capt. Kevin Peters said the attacks took place as police conducted vehicle, foot and bicycle patrols in the West Davis Park neighborhood July 3-4. The Johnson City Police Department was involved in a community relations effort intended to reduce fireworks and large explosive devices being set off in the neighborhood just north of downtown. Two years ago, West Davis Park had been in what residents described as warlike conditions.
Peters said several large “mortar” type explosive devices were intentionally thrown and launched at the officers and their vehicles this year. Some officers received minor injuries. Some police department vehicles also were damaged.
Peters said the injuries included burns and shrapnel from the explosive devices.
"The mortars would come from over top of a house ....right where the officers were standing," Peters said. By the time officers responded to those locations, whoever launched the devices had scattered, plus the streets were packed with people.
"They took off running. At any given time there was 50 to 100 people on the street," he said.
"Unfortunately there were so many people in that neighborhood walking around" it was impossible to determine who launched the fireworks, Peters said.
