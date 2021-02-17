After an appointed board found the structure unfit for occupation in late January, Johnson City will give Haven of Mercy until Friday morning to temporarily close its homeless shelter at 123 W. Millard St.
Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos said the date will mark 22 days since the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards issued an order to vacate the building because of code violations and safety concerns. At that time, the city will placard the building and use the legal means necessary to ensure compliance with the order.
Sandos said 22 days is much longer than it should have taken to vacate the property, especially because so many homeless agencies are working toward relocating the tenants.
“There should’ve been compliance with the order a couple weeks ago,” Sandos said.
‘Ridiculous’
Grant Rockley, the pastor and CEO of Haven of Mercy, said he wants the city to delay the closing date until after the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards meeting on Feb. 25 so the organization can present a case to the body.
The board has asked Rockley to provide members with a repair plan for the building at their meeting this month. Rockley has been severely critical of the city’s decision and said he has a general contractor who is supervising the development of drawings for the building.
“The last thing I want to do is put 65 people out in the cold in the middle of winter,” Rockley said Wednesday. “That’s ridiculous.”
He added that he’s worked to resolve fire safety concerns, but Sandos said the board of dwelling standards based its decision on building code violations, which has to be addressed by pulling permits.
Rockley said the organization hopes to establish new shelters for men, women and families on property it owns on 2230 South Roan St. and wants to use the shelter on Millard Street until the organization can get the new facility up and running. The building at 123 W. Millard St. is about 100 years old, and Rockley said he’s been looking at selling it.
In a scathing letter addressed to city officials in early February, Rockley called the city’s decision to temporarily close the shelter during the winter “reprehensible.”
“To contact other service organizations to have them assume The Haven cannot weather a storm, inviting them to immediate access to a private organization, spanks of a pre-existing plan to destroy this good work,” he wrote. “We have always met the challenge of looking after our own.”
Helping tenants
Because of the sensitivity of the situation, Sandos said, the city has been more permissive with the Haven of Mercy than when it normally issues an order to vacate.
The city doesn’t want to do anything that would increase the number of people experiencing homelessness, Sandos said, but officials also can’t let them live in unfit conditions.
“It’s a really complicated situation to be in, but we are very fortunate that we have a lot of organizations that are sitting at the helm ready,” she said.
Richard McClain, the executive director of the Johnson City Housing Authority, is coordinating with local homeless agencies to assist Haven of Mercy residents displaced by the temporary closure.
Those organizations include the Appalachian Service Project, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Johnson City Downtown Day Center and Frontier Health.
McClain said organizations have made contact with some residents at the shelter and have started assisting them with the transition, but officials are still unsure exactly how many tenants will need assistance.
He said staff will be onsite Friday morning to help tenants with counseling, case management and transportation. Case managers will help match the individual needs of tenants with available resources. Partnering organizations have also identified about 40-50 beds for residents, which McClain said should be enough.
“We have a whole range of services set up and a pretty good group of people,” McClain said. “A lot of people are coming in to help.”
McClain said he’s confident local organizations will be able to meet the needs of residents at Haven of Mercy.
“I think we’ll have plenty of resources available,” he said. “If something comes up and we have more people to serve than we anticipate, we have some back up plans on how to reach out and get other resources. I think we have a good plan.”