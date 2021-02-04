Johnson City leaders hope to start construction on the West Walnut Street project this June, a roughly $25 million revitalization of the roadway that city leaders expect will spur considerable growth along the corridor.
“I think it’s one of the most significant projects that we’ve undertaken,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “And it certainly has the potential to deliver a bigger return on investment than anything we’ve ever done before.”
Commissioners reviewed the plans during their regular meeting on Thursday. The city expects to advertise the project on March 1, open bids on April 1 and award the project on May 1. Peterson expects the work may take about 36 months to complete.
The project will extend from West Walnut Street at its intersection with University Parkway to Buffalo Street and will include upgrades to Ashe Street and changes to turn patterns onto University Parkway.
The typical cross-section of the new, pedestrian-friendly roadway will consist of sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and a bike lane. Intersections will be raised as a traffic calming measure, and the road will also at points include slight curves, called chicanes, to help slow vehicle traffic.
The section of Earnest Street between Ashe Street and West Walnut Street, which runs beside the former Ashe Street Courthouse, will be transformed from a roadway into a walkable, linear park.
The plan also calls for running a median along University Parkway between its intersection at West State of Franklin Road and beyond West Maple Street, which would eliminate left-hand turns from West Walnut Street and West Maple Street onto University Parkway. A signal would also be installed at West Pine Street’s intersection with University Parkway.
The changes also include expanding the two-lane, left-hand turn from University Parkway onto West State of Franklin Road by about 300 feet, accommodating more traffic and reducing backup.
Plans also show the city creating a green space on the land currently occupied by Harman Ice & Cold Storage.
The property would serve as a park and stormwater detention area. An extension of Cherokee Street would also cut across the green space to connect West Walnut Street and State of Franklin Road, giving motorists easier access to West Walnut. At this time, however, the road extension and the green space are not part of this project.
The approximately $25 million price tag does not include the cost of extending Cherokee Street, buying the Harman Ice property or adding a center turn lane on West State of Franklin.
Other business
• Johnson City commissioners decided Thursday to place a memo in City Manager Pete Peterson’s personnel file to document concerns stemming from an outside attorney’s investigation.
A report from Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback found that Peterson unnecessarily berated but didn’t threaten the employment of a Johnson City fire prevention officer, who looped the state fire marshal’s office in on a conversation about using the former Ashe Street Courthouse to house homeless people with COVID-19.
Lauderback did, however, hear from multiple people that Peterson’s management style “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning.”
Commissioners have previously indicated they would factor the report into Peterson’s annual performance review, which the board put on hold while they waited for Lauderback’s to finish his investigation.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said Thursday commissioners did not want to make Peterson’s performance review simply a response to the report. Commissioner John Hunter agreed.
“The review is a more holistic approach to the overall performance of Mr. Peterson, and I do have concerns that that could overshadow,” Hunter said.
• With food places cutting their capacity to meet public health guidelines, Johnson City commissioners discussed temporarily reducing the city’s alcohol privilege tax, a change that would apply specifically to restaurants that the city taxes based on occupancy.
The change would require three votes from the commission before it goes into effect. Commissioners expect to vote on the changes at an upcoming meeting on first reading.
Commissioner Jenny Brock said she was concerned commissioners were isolating one group of businesses for assistance when others are also struggling.
• Additionally, the board approved a 4% pay plan adjustment for city employees, which will go into effect in March.
Three years ago, the commission planned on implementing three years of annual 4% pay increases to help improve employee retention and recruitment. Those occurred as planned in the fiscal year 2019 and 2020 budgets, but the raise was cut from the FY 21 budget out of concern about the financial impact of COVID-19.
With revenues coming in strong, city leaders felt comfortable passing a budget amendment Thursday to add the final planned 4% adjustment.