Athletes enjoying one of the country’s fastest-growing sports could soon have a dedicated place to play in Johnson City.
Johnson City commissioners voted on Thursday to issue a request for proposals to convert the four tennis courts at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., to 12 pickleball courts.
“We’ve had a huge increase in our pickleball players,” said Senior Services Manager Debbie Fogle. “We have predominantly more pickleball players than tennis. I see very few tennis players playing tennis on these courts.”
The courts’ existing footprint will remain, but they will be reoriented to face Bert Street. Three pickleball courts will be created on each of the existing tennis courts.
The lighting will remain, but the city will resurface the courts, re-stripe them and install permanent pickleball nets.
Fogle expects work on the conversion could start in the spring, and the overall cost of the project could be about $100,000. That money is already available in a reserve account, she said, and would not present an extra cost to the city.
Fogle said the recent surge in pickleball players is a nationwide phenomenon. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. There are approximately 4.2 million players in the country.
Pickleball has been particularly popular among seniors, Fogle said, but young adults and children are now picking up the sport.
Fogle estimated that on a monthly basis the community center will see 10 or fewer tennis players visit the courts. Over the same period, pickleball players have visited the courts hundreds of times.
Pickleball differs from tennis in several key respects. Serving, for example, is done underhanded rather than overhanded. The racket and the court are also smaller.
The sport, according to USA Pickleball, combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played both indoors or outdoors and either as doubles or singles.
Ashe Street Courthouse renovation
Johnson City commissioners approved on Thursday an interlocal agreement with Washington County that lays out respective responsibilities for the rehabilitation of the former Ashe Street Courthouse, 401 Ashe St.
The Washington County Commission will also vote on the agreement.
The city received $5 million in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget to renovate the building into a center for economic and entrepreneurial development. That funding must be exhausted by June 30, 2022.
“That’s the reason you’re seeing a lot of this come at you real fast, and hopefully you will continue to see invoices and updates coming at you really fast,” City Manager Pete Peterson told commissioners. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been challenged to spend $5 million in 10 months, but we’re going to do it.”
Peterson expects the building will be ready for use in the summer or fall of 2022.
In order to meet the strict time requirements for the project, the city will conduct all the work and labor necessary to renovate the building. To that end, commissioners approved a contract Thursday with BurWil Construction Company to undertake the rehabilitation. The contractor will work with Clark Nexsen Architects to design and build the project.
Facilities Management Directory Randy Trivette said work will involve restoring the building to a safe, code-compliant condition.
Because the building has been vacant for so long, Trivette said, there are issues with the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Crews will also make repairs to the inside and outside of the structure, reconfigure the interior so that it aligns with planned programming, and ensure the building complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We really want to preserve the grand nature of that building as much as we can with very minimal alterations to the inside,” Peterson said.
He added that the building will serve as the east anchor for the newly rehabilitated West Walnut Street, an approximately $33 million project designed to spur commercial activity along the roadway.
“We felt it was mission-critical to the West Walnut Street project to preserve that courthouse and put a good use in it and do something that would tie back to ETSU so you can strengthen that relationship along the length of the corridor,” Peterson said.