A city-initiated rezoning that could produce opportunities for infill and redevelopment within sight of Founders Park, the Model Mill and along West Watauga Avenue cleared its first hurdle on Tuesday.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously voted to rezone 20 parcels in the southeast portion of the Mountain Home neighborhood, spanning parts of West Watauga Avenue, West State of Franklin Road and around South Commerce Street.
The request will now need approval from the Johnson City Commission.
The properties currently have a mixture of I-2 (heavy industrial) and R-4 (medium density residential) zoning designations, which would change to MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood), R-2 (low density residential) and B-3 (supporting business district).
One property, currently occupied by a retail pool and spa service business, would change to B-3, three properties would change to R-2 and the remainder to MX-1.
Senior Planner Matt Manley told board members that the city’s future land use map depicts the area remaining predominantly residential.
“When this future land use map was created, there was no Founders Park, there was no Walnut Street district, there was no Model Mill, so there’s been a lot of changes in this area that would kind of force us to reconsider some of this proposed land use,” Manley said.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell noted during a subcommittee meeting beforehand that future land use maps often can’t predict shifts in market expectations and improvements to public infrastructure. He said the version of the document that shows the area remaining residential was probably created more than a decade ago — before Founders Park and the redevelopment of the Model Mill.
“There, at the time, probably appeared to be no incentive for investment whatsoever in this area,” Mitchell said.
Founders Park and the parking lot across South Commerce Street, for example, used to be warehouse space.
Manley said the goal with the mixed use zoning would be to provide opportunity for neighborhood-scale commercial properties mixed in with residential uses.
He added that staff have made the request with the intention of preserving the residential character of the neighborhood’s interior blocks. Any commercial development would be small-scale and compatible with the neighborhood, Manley said.
Staff is evaluating another phase of rezoning that would stretch further north up West Watauga Avenue toward Main and Market streets.
One local property owner, Michael Mansy, already plans to construct a new coffeehouse and bakery on a vacant parcel at 316 S. Commerce St., which he bought from the city for $20,000 in February. The lot sits across the street from Founders Park and is part of the rezoning request.
Mansy also owns the adjacent piece of property at 312 S. Commerce St. and a couple other parcels in the city’s downtown.
Mansy is also working on the new building at 104 Tipton St. that will eventually be Juan Siao, a Latin American and Asian restaurant from the business partners behind Southern Craft, Label and Stir Fry Cafe.
Mansy expects work on the project on South Commerce Street won’t start until the middle of 2021, pointing out that he needs to first finish work on the new building on Tipton Street. He anticipates work will wrap up on that project in March or April.