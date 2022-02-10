A rezoning that would allow construction of new corporate offices for Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City, a location that would also include a new bank branch, cleared one of its first hurdles this week.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved on Tuesday a request to rezone 5.5 acres at 109 Memory Gardens Road from RO-1 (high density residential-professional office) to B-4 (planned arterial business).
The request will now go to the Johnson City Commission for approval on three readings.
The new branch on Memory Gardens Road is one part of a larger expansion by Mountain Commerce Bank, which includes construction of a new operations center at 50 Gray Commons Circle.
Currently, the bank’s corporate offices and operations center are housed in a building at 121 Boone Ridge Drive. Needing more room to grow, Mountain Commerce plans to separate those functions into two new locations.
“We’ve grown from a small bank over the last 15 years to about a $1.4 billion bank,” President and CEO Bill Edwards told the Press in January. “We’re recognized nationally for our profitability and operations, and we’re just out of space.”
Construction is ongoing at the operations center in Gray and should wrap up in October or November. Bank leaders hope crews will break ground on the new corporate center on Memory Gardens Road this summer. The bank branch will make up about 20% of the building’s floor space.
Mountain Commerce Bank currently has five open locations: One in Erwin, one in Unicoi, one in Johnson City and two in Knoxville. The bank has also secured a location in Brentwood for a new branch, which Edwards has said will likely open in April.
New subdivision
The planning board also unanimously approved the preliminary plat for a 77-lot, single-family development located at South Austin Springs Road and Arrowhead Drive.
Called the Clearwater Springs Subdivision, the project would have an average lot size of around 5,700 square feet.
In November, the City Commission rezoned the 17-acre property from R-3 (medium density residential) to RP-3 (planned residential).
The plans include extending Arrowhead Drive until it intersects with Austin Springs and building an access road through the development called Clearwater Lane.
“It’s another row-housing project, but that seems to be the economic situation now to provide low-cost housing for people,” said board member Uwe Rothe. “I hope that it’s going to get plenty of landscaping ... and play areas.”