A project at a busy intersection in Johnson City is returning to planners with changes to a nearby roadway, which the city expects will improve sight lines for motorists turning out of East Highland Road.
The subdivision would sit on a vacant parcel at the corner of South Roan Street and University Parkway. Dollar General plans to place a store at the intersection.
The applicant, Berry Engineers, is asking the city to rezone portions of the land from R-1 (low density residential) to PB (planned business) and R-4 (medium density residential).
The rezoning requests would enlarge the existing commercial area, making room in the middle of the land for another building behind the Dollar General.
It would also allow a developer to construct four townhomes at the back of the property, where the land currently abuts East Highland Road.
An earlier proposal showed a total of six townhomes adjacent to East Highland Road, but the applicant has since changed the concept plan, modifying East Highland so that it cuts through the land and intersects South Roan at the top of the hill.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said city commissioners, who have now considered the rezoning request on two of three readings, struggled with the low visibility caused by the hill on South Roan. The intersection with East Highland sits just below that crest, making it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic.
Now, Mitchell said, the intersection would be at the top of the hill.
“It seriously improves sight conditions both north and south,” he said.
Members of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the alterations to the concept plan during their regular meeting on Tuesday. The rezoning request itself remains unchanged and will now proceed to the City Commission on May 19 for third and final reading.
The city would construct the changes to East Highland Road.
Stephen Scheu, who owns the land, said he has been working with the city to provide the safest possible entrance and exit from East Highland that will also “accommodate the best usage of the property.”
“Part of the property is under contract,” he said. “There are no plans at this time to sell the remaining property to a developer.”