A group of Johnson City teens recently spent their day rollin’ on the river — the Nolichucky River, that is.
Johnson City Parks and Recreation took the teenagers on a whitewater rafting trip as part of its Teen Adventure Quest summer camp, with participants exploring a variety of outdoor activities.
“It’s a nature-based camp, but it’s my one camp that isn’t necessarily educationally based,” said Connie Deegan, Johnson City Parks and Recreation’s nature programs coordinator. “We certainly learn stuff, and we talk about stuff as we find it outside; it’s more of an adventure camp.”
Teen Adventure Quest campers spent last week hiking at Margarette Falls, Buffalo Mountain and Rock Creek Falls, visiting Appalachian Caverns and Watauga Quarry and cooling off everywhere from public pools to popular swimming holes.
“Some of the stuff that we do, some of these kids have never hiked, have never gone whitewater rafting, have never been in a cave, have never swam in a swimming hole in a stream, have never touched a snake — because we usually catch a snake or two, so it’s a big deal,” Deegan said. “And certainly all these kids haven’t done everything.”
The whitewater rafting trip, hosted by USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin, was the grand finale to the weeklong camp.
Campers were guided down the roughly four-mile Lower Nolichucky route in rafts and inflatable kayaks. During the trip, they experienced a mix of class one and two rapids, and one class three rapid.
“It’s the grand finale for the week, but also for the end of summer camps for me, so I love today,” Deegan said.
Deegan has been leading the Teen Adventure Quest camp for four years, and said she rotates the camp’s itinerary each year so that, aside from the rafting trip, repeat campers experience new activities.
“I know that some of these kids would never, because of their family situations, ever be doing some of this stuff if it wasn’t for this camp, and this camp makes it possible because of the low cost,” she said.
The yearly rafting trip is something USA Raft provides for free to the Teen Adventure Quest camp, and USA Raft owner Matt Moses said doing so is important to him.
“It’s just really important to us that our neighbors and our local community get to experience the same things that the tourists can,” Moses said.
Moses said he offers local discounts to all Tri-Cities residents, but he provides the fully comped trip for Johnson City Parks and Recreation in the hope of inspiring kids who otherwise may never have the opportunity to experience whitewater rafting to get outside.
“Hopefully, if we give them a good experience on something like that, then hopefully they’re more willing to try new things that are outdoors,” Moses said.