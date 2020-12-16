The parents of a 19-month-old girl were arrested Wednesday by Johnson City police after an autopsy report showed the child was killed.
Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, both of 293 Austin Springs Road, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse/neglect.
JCPD Capt. Kevin Peters said authorities were dispatched to the couple’s residence on Feb. 21 after one of the parents called 911 about the child being unresponsive.
“Investigators recognized several injuries around and on the head of the victim as well as the child being severely underweight,” Peters said in a press release.
Walton and Crater couldn’t explain the child’s injuries and told police there she had no known health issues.
The child’s body was taken to East Tennessee State University’s William Jenkins Forensic Center, where an autopsy was performed.
Earlier this month, investigators and the district attorney general’s office received the autopsy findings which showed blunt force trauma to the head and neck was the cause of death as well as the child being severely malnourished.
The death was ruled as a homicide.
Walton and Crater were being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000.00 bond each. They will be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Thursday.