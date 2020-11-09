Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said Northeast Tennessee doesn’t have the growth projections of cities like Chattanooga or Knoxville.
“Maybe that’s a good thing, but what we do need is kind of smart growth,” the mayor said during a Johnson City Commission meeting on Thursday, pointing to the desire to bring new residents to the area and recruit and retain young professionals.
A road map that leaders hope will position the city for success, city commissioners have unveiled a five-year strategic plan that outlines goals in four areas: Economic vitality, quality of place, future ready infrastructure and excellence in city government.
Brock said a significant part of the planning process has involved identifying local assets, such as outdoor amenities, and finding ways to leverage those to spur growth. Typically, Brock said the city plans for 2% growth in the community year-over-year, but projections have been even lower than that.
“We can either take a wait-and-see attitude and see who shows up here or we can do some things with our infrastructure, with how we support small business, how we attract big business and how we deal with even bigger corporations who would like to move here to provide some incentives for them to come,” she said.
Among other sources, officials developed the plan using information pulled from its citizen survey, which it conducts every two years to determine priorities among residents, and with input gathered in a branding study that the city commissioned a couple years ago.
The plan lists Johnson City’s goals under each category and how leaders plan on accomplishing each of those initiatives.
“If we can keep these four things as our banners as we move forward and work with our partners and work with city investment, we think we will see growth,” Brock said.
To achieve economic vitality, the city hopes to:
• Support existing businesses and increase talent retention efforts by reviewing local policies and ordinances.
• Recruit and attract new businesses with a focus on remote workers by coordinating with local partners like the Chamber of Commerce to promote the region.
• Cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem and prepare the workforce for “21st century jobs” by appointing a diverse team with a liaison from the city to ensure efforts are coordinated.
• Encourage economic development in traditionally underserved areas by focusing resources on populations and economic sectors hit hardest by the downturn.
• Maintain a resilient economy during “challenging times” by pursuing all resources available through the government and private sector.
To foster quality of place, the city hopes to:
• Continue growth in “educational excellence” in K-12, vocational and higher education by ensuring appropriate funding for Johnson City Schools.
• Increase the vibrance and footprint in the downtown area by continuing investment in the West Walnut Street Corridor and promoting the downtown district as a destination.
• Enhance cultural experiences in the city by continuing investment in Johnson City Public Art — a group that coordinates many of the artistic projects in the city — and supporting other beautification initiatives.
• Promote the community as a safe place for children by seeking UNICEF certification as a child-friendly city.
• Continue investment in outdoor attractions to make Johnson City a destination city by promoting Tannery Knobs and other trails through the visitor’s bureau while also expanding other locations like Buffalo Mountain.
• Encourage a mix of housing options by urging developers to offer housing and grocery options that support underserved areas and target demographic growth.
• Ensure services are available to support working families by fostering childcare initiatives and evaluating best practices regarding regulatory hurdles.
• Gain a reputation as an equitable city by continuing to make the community safe and engaging with citizens.
To ensure the city’s infrastructure is ready for the future, the city hopes to:
• Foster widespread 10G broadband access and prepare for the adoption of 5G by maintaining partnerships with BrightRidge and cellular partners to invest in necessary infrastructure.
• Invest in maintenance and upgrades to essential infrastructure (stormwater, sewer, streets, etc.) by exploring all funding sources at the state and federal level to offset costs to taxpayers.
• Continue to support a “best in class” educational system by appropriating funding for Johnson City Schools along with investments in workforce development.
• Minimize the impact of Johnson City on the environment by creating a citywide sustainability plan.
• Create infrastructure for electric vehicles and renewable energy by encouraging investment through incentives to developers and support for BrightRidge.
To achieve excellence in government, the city hopes to:
• Establish a well-qualified pool of employees that resembles the demographics of the city by identifying barriers to recruitment, creating a pipeline with universities and developing a succession plan.
• Make it easier for city officials to use data in their decision-making process with the development of a dashboard that tracks metrics leadership can access.
• Improve customer service by developing post-interaction satisfaction surveys.
• Maintain a strong financial position by continuing “wise and fiscally responsible investments” in the city.
• Create a culture of employee empowerment by encouraging out of the box thinking and investing in employee training.