Connect Downtown Johnson City is accepting applications from small business owners who want financial support to open a retail marketplace in one of downtown’s large, empty storefronts.
The application, which is available at downtownjc.com/downtownnow, closes on Wednesday.
The organization recently received a $50,000 Placemaking Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that will support business development in Johnson City.
Most of the funding will be dedicated to placing a curated shop on the first floor of one of the large, unused buildings in the downtown core, which will involve having one business owner who subleases space to several smaller vendors. Subletters could include local artists, makers or other retailers.
Dianna Cantler, Johnson City Development Authority interim executive director, said subleasing the space will take some of the burden off of the business owner, enabling them to fill a larger space.
The program is specifically tailored toward retailers, a type of business that Cantler said downtown needs. Acceptable businesses can include clothing, home decor, pet supplies, plants, electronics and a litany of other options.
Full-service restaurants, office space and shops that sell liquor, tobacco, vape supplies or firearms are discouraged.
Buildings must be at least 4,500 square feet to be eligible. Cantler pinpointed three buildings downtown that fall into this category: 117 Spring St., 309 E. Main St., which used to be JC Penney, and 216 E. Main St., which used to be the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room.
Cantler said downtown’s former department stores can be difficult to fill because of their size. Business owners, she noted, have to consider both the cost and logistics of filling a large space.
“That’s a lot of square footage for one person to have to fill with product,” Cantler said.
Using the grant funding, Connect Downtown Johnson City will pay a portion of the business’ lease on a sliding scale over the first 12 months. The organization will also help with marketing and the cost of building out the space.
The Placemaking Grant is also allowing Connect Downtown Johnson City to partner with Sync.Space and the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce on co-starter workshops for entrepreneurs.
Funding is also available for entrepreneurs who want to open a short-term popup shop in the downtown area.
“This grant will help us support entrepreneurism and also that goal of filling first floor spaces,” Cantler said.
Connect Downtown Johnson City is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is an accredited program of National Main Street. Its mission is to foster a thriving downtown ecosystem by creating partnerships and facilitating community connections.