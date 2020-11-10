A Washington County judge on Tuesday ordered Johnson City to pay $256,324 in damages after a traffic accident in April 2017 in which a city tractor collided with the passenger side of a personal vehicle, injuring a local woman who was then 78 years old.
Erick Herrin, the attorney representing the city in the case, has said the road was slick after a light rain and the tires did not sufficiently grip the pavement as the driver was braking.
Johnson City resident Theresa Doty, now 81, testified that the impact was strong enough that every window in the car “exploded.”
Doty’s attorney, Sandy Gothard, said she suffered an injury to her right shoulder, which required her to receive medical treatment and undergo surgery in July 2017.
“It was like a consistent toothache,” Doty, who previously underwent shoulder surgery in 2014, said about the pain she experienced.
Overall, the plaintiffs calculated that Doty received $246,324 in non-discounted medical bills following the accident, which factored in the damages awarded in the case.
Judge Jean Stanley awarded an additional $10,000 for pain and suffering, short of the maximum of $300,000 the plaintiffs were asking for from the city.
Herrin said Tuesday the city plans to appeal the ruling, contending that the defense provided sufficient evidence to rebut the presumption that using about $246,000 in non-discounted medical bills is reasonable in determining damages.
In Tennessee, medical bills are presumed reasonable in cases like this unless they are adequately challenged by the defendant.
“The amounts billed in this case have no rational basis whatsoever with the economic realities of the modern healthcare payment system,” Herrin said during his closing arguments.
According to court records, much of those charges were ultimately satisfied by discounted Medicare payments. Johnson City Medical Center, for example, charged Doty $194,468 for her shoulder surgery, which was satisfied by a Medicare payment of $12,964.59.
Herrin noted that courts have already ruled a defendant in a personal injury lawsuit can’t benefit from the plaintiff’s insurance coverage, which shouldn’t factor into how damages are calculated. He added, however, that the city has never claimed that what Doty’s insurance provider paid is the reasonable rate for medical bills.
“We have simply identified ... that the current state of affairs with the modern medical providers’ billing practices is fictitious and inflated billing that does not get paid,” Herrin said, adding that it doesn’t actually represent the money that changes hands or the value of the medical service.
In a motion filed by the city in April 2019, the defendant cited an analysis by a consultant, Marc Chapman, who argued that a reasonable and regular rate for the shoulder surgery at Johnson City Medical Center, which is part of the Ballad Health system, would have been $37,350 rather than $194,468.
Stanley ruled in September 2019 that the information submitted by Chapman violates the collateral source rule and does not adequately challenge the reasonableness of using Doty’s non-discounted medical bills as part of her claim.
The collateral source rule, according to the Upper Cumberland Business Journal prevents defendants in personal injury lawsuits from introducing evidence that shows the plaintiff received payments or benefits from a third party, like a health insurance provider, for damages.
Gothard said after the hearing Tuesday that the judgment was fair and disagreed with the notion of sending the case to the Tennessee Court of Appeals.
“There’s nothing really different about this case than there is about existing law, and I don’t think there’s any reason to change it,” he said.
Currently, Gothard said everyone involved in an accident is treated the same when it comes to billing — it’s assumed that they don’t have health insurance.
“You go with the bills that everybody’s charged and you don’t get special treatment just because someone had the foresight to have health insurance or was lucky enough to have health insurance,” he said.
Gothard added that there’s a huge difference in the kinds of benefits that people receive.
“To treat those people differently in every single lawsuit that comes down the pipe, that’s just too much for the court, too,” he said. “Right now it’s an even playing field. It’s presumed everybody gets charged the same amount, and you go from there.”