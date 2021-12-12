The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is opening a public survey to help plan for the future of Keefauver Farm, a 53-acre property located at 632 Hales Chapel Road.
The online survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCJCHVL, is available through Jan. 15. Hard copies will be available at Carver Recreation Center, Langston Centre, Memorial Park Community Center and Winged Deer Park.
The survey asks respondents to identify the best amenities from a list of options. That includes trails, opportunities for environmental education, a dog park, a disc golf course, green space, a natural playground and a litany of other choices. There is also a box where respondents can add an activity or amenity not already listed.
The survey is an important part of the Keefauver Farm master planning process, the city said in a press release. The data collected will assist in identifying citizen preferences and will help guide future improvements to the property.
The Johnson City Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently held a visioning meeting and hosted a public input meeting.
“We are excited to continue the Keefauver Farm Master Plan process,” Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said in a release. “Parks are essential fixtures to our citizens, are important to our health and play a vital role within our community. This survey will help us understand what our community values and the types of amenities they would like to see on this property.”
Survey results will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Jan. 27. The development of park concepts will be completed by Feb. 15 and a presentation to the City Commission is anticipated March 3.
Residents can stay informed about the master plan process by visiting www.johnsoncitytn.org/KeefauverFarm.
For more information, please contact Ellis at 423-283-5815 or jamesellis@johnsoncitytn.org.