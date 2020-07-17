Whether they go about it together or apart, Johnson City commissioners told the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau they would like to see an organizational strategy from their boards to address tourism.
The CVB operations are currently housed with the chamber at its offices at 603 E. Market St. The Chamber plans to move its offices to the redeveloped Model Mill on West Walnut Street later this year.
Bob Cantler, the Chamber’s president and CEO, told a workshop Thursday on the organizational structure of the CVB that he has had preliminary discussions with the developer of the Model Mill to use space on the first floor of the building — originally intended for a restaurant — as a visitors center and CVB offices. The Chamber plans to house its offices and boardroom on the upper levels of the remodeled mill.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock reminded attendees at the meeting of prior comments from a consultant, who has noted the current location of the city’s visitors center is “pretty weak.”
“The line in the sand is having a visible and accessible visitors center,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Todd Fowler said he and his colleagues want both the Chamber and the CVB to be successful in the next phase, whether that be separate or together in the same space.
Commissioner Joe Wise agreed, adding the city also wants to see a “maximum return” on its tourism investment.
He said that is why it’s important to decide on an organizational structure to best reach that goal.
“It might be helpful to know what we are aiming at before we start shooting,” Wise said.
The discussion on seeing a long-range strategy from the two organizations came when City Manager Pete Peterson suggested it would be helpful for city leaders to have such a plan in hand within the next 30 days.
Officials from the CVB and Chamber told commissioners they hope to have those strategic plans to them by Labor Day.
John Whisenant, director of tourism and communications for HospitalityTN, a nonprofit trade association assisting the city in developing a tourism plan, said it was important that the city “separate its long-term strategic plan from immediate time-sensitive decisions,” such as the location of the Chamber’s offices.
He said Johnson City should decide on a structure for tourism development that best fits the city.
“You can keep things the way they are now, or you can blow it up,” Whisenant said.
Commissioner Larry Calhoun also said a hybrid structural plan for tourism development might be out there that better suits Johnson City.