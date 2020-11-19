Johnson City Schools and city officials celebrated the completion of the new Liberty Bell Middle School cafeteria and gym Thursday evening after two years of work.
The $10.5 million project was an integral part of the Johnson City Board of Education’s plan to create two middle schools for grades 6 to 8 out of Liberty Bell and Indian Trail Intermediate School in 2022.
The new gym holds about 1,300 people, while the cafeteria holds about 350. Both have been in operation for about a month as of Thursday.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said she was glad to see the facility finally become a reality. She said city and education officials dreamed of a new Liberty Bell gym for about 15 years now.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Brock said ahead of the ribbon cutting. “This has been on the drawing board for many, many years.”
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the new 40,000-square foot facility will make way for incoming sixth-graders and eliminates the need for students to go back and forth from Liberty Bell to Freedom Hall Civic Center.
“It’s been great to see kids come in here for physical education classes, and also in the cafeteria, which is beautiful,” Barnett said. “This is part of a safety plan to get students under one roof. This was huge.”
Barnett said Johnson City Schools officials can now focus on the next few phases of capital projects needed for the new grade reconfiguration plan.
As part of the district’s configuration plan, fifth graders will return to the district’s elementary schools, creating the need for renovations at some facilities. Renovations for additions to South Side Elementary School are now underway, with plans underway for Woodland and Lake Ridge Elementary schools.
Projects Manager Randy Trivette said workers also broke ground on Tuesday to begin renovations at Indian Trail Intermediate School, which will include about 6,000 square feet of storage capacity and new science labs.