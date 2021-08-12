Johnson City has officially topped 70,000 residents and is the eighth most populous city in Tennessee.
According to U.S. Census figures from the Tennessee State Data Center, Johnson City gained 7,894 residents between 2010 and 2020, seeing a 12.5% increase.
This is a slightly slower than the rate of increase Johnson City saw between 2000 and 2010. At that time, it grew by 7,683 residents from 55,469 to 63,152, or 13.85%.
The city’s population growth is slightly faster than the state at large, which jumped by 11.76% from 3,744,420 people in 2010 to 4,184,621 in 2020. Compared to the 345 other incorporated communities in Tennessee, Johnson City saw the 15th largest increase in total residents, beating out both Kingsport and Bristol.
Kingsport had the 17th highest increase in population and grew by 7,237 people, more than double the number of residents it saw between 2000 and 2010: 3,300. Kingsport grew by 15% between 2010 and 2020 and 7.35% between 2000 and 2010.
Metro Nashville saw the largest increase in population, growing by 88,225 people between 2010 and 2020.
Read more about the U.S. Census numbers for our region later this evening at johnsoncitypress.com