Facing steep competition from the private sector and other employers, Johnson City needs to raise pay in order to retain and recruit qualified employees — particularly those with commercial drivers licenses, a city official said.
“We are running in solid waste today, we are running administrative staff in order to collect and provide the services,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola warned city commissioners during a budget workshop late last week.
“We are not getting any applicants, and because of that, if we continue going down this path, I’ll have to cut services. And you’re not going to like that. There is no way we can continue at the current rate structure. Whatever the cost. It isn’t working.”
Pindzola said he’s not sure the city will have the capacity to perform the work outlined in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget because he doesn’t have enough people, adding that staffing in his department is down roughly 15%. He estimated drivers are currently receiving around $15 an hour.
“It is dire on our end that something meaningful be done,” he said. “... This is horrible. It’s the worst we’ve seen, and we don’t see a way out because what we see in the market place is ... they’re all leaving for money.”
The city also needs to offer a “meaningful” incentive system. The city has historically implemented 3% or 4% raises over the years, Pindzola said, but there’s not currently a way to elevate good employees.
“In the private sector if you have a good employee, you’re going to pay them more,” Pindzola said, “and you’re going to do that fairly rapidly. You know who’s good and who’s bad. ... I implore you and I implore the public to recognize that we’re in dire straits. We’re getting so close to not providing services that we’re throwing our hands up.”
Commissioner Jenny Brock thanked Pindzola for his input. She said the city has implemented a consistent 4% pay plan adjustment over the past few years because officials knew there was an issue.
“We’re just in uncharted territory now, and so everybody is trying to adapt and try to read the tea leaves and understand what we have to do to attract and retain employees,” Brock said. “The message is not a foreign message to anybody sitting in this room.”
Mayor Joe Wise said commissioners recognize employee pay as a “vital part of the conversation.”
“You can only provide the service if you have people to provide the service,” Wise said. “Point taken.”
Wise added later that he’s aware of former Johnson City employees who have moved to places like Kingsport, Bristol and Morristown “because that was how to get $5,000, $6,000, $8,000 more per year rather than sticking around here and having us dole it out $800 a year at time.”
At this point, Wise said, commissioners need to turn the issue back to staff.
City Manager Cathy Ball said the city has plans to raise pay for employees with commercial drivers licenses. The city has $95,000 to address those needs immediately, which could go into effect in the next two to four weeks.
With the addition of a 5% cost of living adjustment for all employees, the entrance pay for CDL drivers would be $17 an hour starting July 1.
“We hope it will make us competitive to be able to recruit people,” Ball said.
Going forward, Ball said, the city plans to conduct an internal pay and classification study, which will ensure jobs with similar skillsets and responsibilities are in the same pay range.
Johnson City will also benchmark other cities and employers — any place people are being recruited — to see how the organization’s pay compares.