A permanent fixture of Johnson City’s sesquicentennial celebration is nearing completion.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola expects construction on the history circle in King Commons Park, which is part of the larger legacy project, will likely wrap up next week.
The project was concealed under a tent on Thursday, where crews were installing the elements that will ultimately make up the circle.
Once complete, the history circle will consist of a series of concentric rings featuring blocks engraved with key dates and information about Johnson City’s history. A trio of tall passion flowers with bright filaments currently sit in the center of the circle.
“We’ve created something that really becomes a destination for our families, our own citizens to stay in touch with who and what Johnson City is and how we’re evolving,” said Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who was mayor when the city celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding.
The project also includes a nearby tri-star symbol inlaid into the sidewalk, which honors the legacy of Col. LeRoy Reeves, the designer of the Tennessee state flag.
Reeves is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery along with Henry Johnson, the founder of Johnson City.
A sprawling playground, which is almost complete with the exception of railing and a canopy, is across King Street from the plaza, just downhill from the Johnson City Public Library.
A time capsule compiled in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary has been sealed and officials will bury it when work on the history circle is done. Pindzola expects crews will install the vault officials will use to store the capsule next week.
Residents will open the time capsule, which includes a letter Brock wrote to the city’s future mayor, in 2069.
The city originally broke ground on Legacy Plaza in June 2019 and hoped to have the project complete by Dec. 1 of that year, but Brock said weather, trouble finding subcontractors and the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately slowed progress.
“I always say good things come to those who wait, and this is a good one,” Brock said.
Brock said she hopes the project paints a good picture that identifies the city’s reputation in the region. She hopes that when people are evaluating whether to move to Johnson City, they see what the city cares about at the plaza.
“It’s our people, it’s our history, it’s our heart,” she said. “We’ve documented that now, and we’re leaving that legacy.”