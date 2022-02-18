City Manager Cathy Ball announced Thursday that Randy Trivette has been named assistant city manager for the City of Johnson City. Trivette will assume the role effective Feb. 28.
“It is truly an honor to have been selected to serve our city alongside Ms. Ball in this role,” said Trivette. “It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get started in this new position working with a team of great employees who serve the citizens of Johnson City every day.”
Trivette has served as the city’s first Facilities Management director since 2018. Earlier in his career he was the town recorder of Erwin for nine years.
“Randy has an incredible amount of experience in local government leadership,” Ball said. “During his tenure with Johnson City, he has proven to be extremely effective at project management and execution.
"Some of the most visible construction projects in recent years have been completed under Randy’s watch, including the Langston Centre, Liberty Bell cafeteria and gymnasium, and classroom additions at South Side and Woodland elementaries.”
Ball began the search for an assistant city manager after joining the city on Dec. 20. One of the city’s two assistants, Bob Wilson, retired last year but has remained with the organization in a temporary capacity until a successor could be hired.
“Randy emerged as a top candidate out of a pool of more than 100,” Ball said. “The interview panel, which consists of seven current employees, was unanimously in favor of him. It’s clear that Randy has earned the respect and admiration of his peers.”