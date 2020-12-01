Johnson City leaders will soon decide whether to rezone a string of properties near downtown that could set the stage for potential redevelopment.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission will consider whether to rezone a series of parcels in the southeast portion of the Mountain Home neighborhood during a meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom. If the board votes on the matter, the request would then go to the City Commission for further consideration.
The request, which was made by the city, includes land along the 800-900 block of West Watauga Avenue, the 200 block of Lamont Street, the 200 block of Highland Avenue and city-owned property along West State of Franklin Road and South Commerce Street.
The land would be rezoned from a mixture of R-4 (medium density residential) and I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-2 (low density residential), B-3 (supporting central business district) and MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood).
According to city staff, the request would remove outdated industrial zoning that is no longer relevant after the development of Founders Park. It would also accommodate opportunities for redevelopment and infill in this area.
Some of the properties are next to Founders Park and near the Model Mill, a previously vacant flour mill that is being redeveloped to house tenants that include Summers-Taylor Inc., the law firm Baker Donelson and East Tennessee State University’s alumni and advancement officers.
Local leaders see the Model Mill as a pivotal anchor and catalyst for the redevelopment of the West Walnut Street corridor.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the city recently sold a handful of properties in and around the area that staff is asking the city to rezone.
“There seems to be some ... private interest in new investment in that area because it now has a completely different frontage than it did previously,” Mitchell said, referring to the views of the Model Mill and Founders Park.
He expects the greatest potential for redevelopment exists on the private properties surrounded by Whitney, Lamont and South Commerce streets and on two parcels that front Whitney on the western side of the road.
Three city-owned properties near West State of Franklin Road can’t be developed because Brush Creek crosses the land.
Mitchell said David Lefemine, a local developer and real estate agent, recently reached out to staff to ask if the city had any interest in also studying the West Watauga corridor, wondering if there was a way to encourage new investment and redevelopment along the road.
Lefemine is listing property in that area that would be zoned MX-1 as a result of this request.
Mitchell said Lefemine’s inquiry aligned with internal conversations about fostering development on the other side of the block.
Mitchell said staff is evaluating additional rezoning requests that would include properties along West Watauga Avenue stretching north toward Main and Market streets. This would be done incrementally to ensure staff can receive input from surrounding residents. He said the rezoning would be conducted in a manner that preserves the residential character of the neighborhood.
The rezoning request that the planning board will review on Dec. 8 includes a small, vacant parcel at 316 S. Commerce St. that the city sold to Michael Mansy for $20,000 in February.
Mansy, who also owns an adjacent piece of property at 312 S. Commerce St. and a couple other parcels in the city’s downtown, currently plans on constructing a new coffeehouse and bakery on the site.
Mansy said Monday that work on that project probably won’t start until the middle of 2021 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Mansy is currently in the middle of constructing a new building at 104 Tipton St., which will house a restaurant serving Latin American and Asian food called Juan Siao.
Mansy said he would need to complete work on that project, which was delayed a few months because of COVID-19, before starting on a new building near Founders Park. He expects the work on Tipton Street will wrap up in March or April.