Johnson City is in the process of rewriting design guidelines for the Tree Streets neighborhood's historic district, a community near East Tennessee State University that features architectural styles dating back to the early 20th century.
The city's existing instructions are more than 20 years old, and city planner Peyton Voirin said officials have recently noticed some deficiencies in those guidelines.
Currently, the rules apply equally to houses in the historic zone, but staff members are considering changes that would break the instructions into more specific groups.
They're proposing three categories for houses in the district, which will be based predominantly on the year homes were built but also factors like their architectural style and current conditions. A home built in 1910, for example, would have different expectations than a house built in 1975.
The city recently held the first of two public input meetings about the changes. Voirin said staff are still hoping to receive input from residents, which will be a critical part of the decision-making process.
Voirin said staff expect to bring an outline of the new guidelines to the next public input meeting, which the city will schedule once the draft is complete. The historic zoning commission will then vote on the updated rules during an upcoming meeting.
"This is going to affect in the long run not necessarily what (homeowners) can and can't do with the outside of their houses, but what is prioritized in the conservation district and what features the neighborhood thinks are important and deserve a little more attention and a little more review," Voirin said.
She added that the city wants to ensure it preserves the historic nature of the Tree Streets neighborhood while also better accommodating residents who want to renovate their homes.
Nathan Brand, the chair of the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission, said the body has wanted to rewrite the city's Tree Streets guidelines for a while.
The city previously adjusted the historic zoning guidelines for the downtown area with the goal of giving staff more independence and enabling residents to get projects approved at a quicker pace.
At large, the goal will be to make the guidelines in the Tree Streets neighborhood more user-friendly, Brand said.
The city adopted the existing Tree Streets Historic Conservation District design guidelines in 1999. They were most recently amended in April 2012.
The district includes roughly 225 residential buildings constructed between 1900 and 1940. The guidelines state that they serve as the starting point for the design of buildings, additions and renovations in the Tree Streets area, offering design criteria for architects, builders and homeowners.
For the most part, the district is generally defined by University Parkway, South Roan Street and Lynn Street.
"They're critical in preserving neighborhoods," Voirin said about the city's preservation districts. "You have this neighborhood that is a snapshot in history and without a conservation district you can come in and have new development and it completely changes the feel and character of the neighborhood."