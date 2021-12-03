Local transit officials are seeking public input on existing gaps in the regional transportation system.
The Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, which plans for local transportation needs and handles federal funding for projects in local counties and municipalities, will hold a community meeting from 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the training room at the Johnson City Transit Center, 137 W. Market St.
The group is gathering public feedback from people age 60 and older, individuals with disabilities, low-income households and the public. The MTPO and local stakeholders are also reviewing feedback submitted through an online survey.
“We’re trying to gather information from the community about what types of gaps in transportation are people finding,” said Mary Butler, a transportation planner with the MTPO.
For example, do obstacles exist that prevent people from using public transit to get to work, or are there deficiencies in existing infrastructure that would make it difficult for seniors or people with physical handicaps to get to a bus station?
“What are those barriers to transportation that are preventing you from using either the transit system or maybe even Uber or Lyft?” Butler said.
These input opportunities are part of the MTPO’s update to a five-year coordinated plan. The update will allow Johnson City, human service agencies and nonprofit providers to remain eligible for specialized grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration.
This FTA program supplies funding to each state in the U.S. based on the population of seniors and people with disabilities. Each state then decides how to distribute those funds.
The public input will be analyzed and included in the coordinated plan so area human services agencies can collectively identify strategies for plugging gaps in the local transit system.
The Johnson City MTPO serves Bluff City, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Jonesborough, part of Unicoi and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties.
Butler expects a draft of the plan will be complete next February or March, and the MTPO will likely adopt the final document around that time.
The online survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/johnson_city, has a listed deadline of Nov. 30, but Butler said the organization plans to keep it open until the end of December.