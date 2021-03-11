Interim Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell plans to move forward soon with construction of a new fire training facility, and he’s hoping Washington County will get on board to help pay for it.
The county agencies would have access to the training ground to conduct classroom and live action hands-on experience at the range of training stations that will be on the site.
For Washington County residents, if the volunteer departments have access to the facility, it could lower their departments’ ISO ratings, which in turn could give residents a lower homeowners insurance cost.
“We are in the process in Johnson City of building a training facility now,” Bell told the Washington County Public Safety Committee last week. “We had a small one, but it wasn’t up to the standards we needed. We’ve moved forward with what we have in our budget and are in the process of building a burn cell, a (rappelling) tower. The second phase is going to be classrooms.”
The property is already owned by the city, and was a training facility in the past. It’s a four-acre plot behind Station 7 on West Walnut Street. Access to the property is on Carter Sells Road.
“What I presented to the (Washington County) Firefighters Association is basically a partnership with this,” Bell told committee members. “We want to invite the association to be part of this and utilize this facility. It will be their training facility, too. We (Johnson City Fire Department) will coordinate it, we will conduct all the maintenance and upkeep on this structure.”
Bell said the project is a go regardless, but he hopes the county will allocate money, which he assured would go directly to the facility in a budget line item entry.
“The way I have it set up right now we can allocate that money so it goes straight to the training facility. It’ll go to the general fund, but there’s a line item that’s already been made that says it is for (the training facility),” he said.
Bell didn’t put a dollar amount on what the city wanted from the county, but the city lost $100,000 per year in funding from the county in 2012 because the money was going to the city’s general fund rather than directly to the fire department’s budget.
It’s the same amount of money the county earmarks for each volunteer department. Bell emphasized the money, whatever amount it might be, would be in a designated line item for the training facility.
The Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency is also on board with the plan, although not the monetary support. EMA would have direct involvement because it’s state law that the agency provides training for emergency responders.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to move forward with joint training in the region … everybody getting on the same page,” Sells said. “From the EMA standpoint, it‘s great because it pulls everybody into the same location.
“For our capital budget for the city I’ve asked for $450,000. I’m happy to get anything, but we need to come together,” Bell said.
Jim Wheeler, a county commissioner on the Public Safety Committee, thanked Bell for his presentation, but didn’t make any promises.
“You may or not be aware, and the city’s going through the same thing, (but) there’s very little growth right now. We’ll need to start looking at some point to see how we pull that money together.
“I’m not saying we can’t do it. We’ve just got to work through the process,” Wheeler said.
Bell stressed to the committee that with the county’s support, the facility could be a premier location for fire training.
“Johnson City can build a great facility … but if we bring the association, Washington County in general, we could have an outstanding facility. We’ll be able to do more together,” he said.
The Public Safety Committee did not take any action on Bell’s proposal, but will continue to discuss the issue as the budget process moves forward for 2021-22.
Johnson City spokeswoman Ann Marie French said on Wednesday that Bell was unavailable to speak on the issue at that time, but she released this statement:
“The concept for a shared training facility presented by Interim Fire Chief David Bell at the Washington County Public Safety subcommittee meeting last night was made to determine the level of interest in the project. Preliminary discussions have taken place with the volunteer fire departments within Washington County.
“While Washington County annually allocates money to each of the volunteer fire departments in the county, the City of Johnson City has not received any money from the county in a number of years. The Johnson City Fire Department is a first responder to county schools and buildings in downtown Jonesborough, and as such is seeking comparable funding from the county.
“The City of Johnson City is committed to providing firefighters, our own and others in the region, with training that allows them to develop the wide variety of skills their jobs demand. As the City considers locations and designs for a new fire training facility it is important to gain a solid understanding of who will be using the facility and in what capacity.
“There is tremendous potential for this endeavor to be a collaboration between the City of Johnson City and Washington County to benefit our citizenry and its first responders but it is very early in the planning stages.”