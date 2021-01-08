Johnson City is pursuing a stormwater management plan for the West Walnut Street redevelopment project that staff expects could be about $2 million cheaper than the alternative.
City commissioners approved Thursday a resolution establishing the fair market value for 724 W. Walnut St., which is currently occupied by Harman Ice and Cold Storage. An appraisal by the Garrison Group found that the property is worth $1,130,000.
“This is a piece of property over on West Walnut Street that we have had appraised and identified as being necessary for the Walnut Street redevelopment,” City Manager Pete Peterson told commissioners on Thursday.
Acquiring the property would allow the city to put in a stormwater detention area that could also function as a public space, similar to Founders Park or King Commons. The acquisition would also allow the city to construct a road connecting West Walnut Street to University Parkway, which officials believe could help with traffic circulation.
Based on the results of a stormwater detention analysis, review meetings and guiding design parameters, the city directed LDA Engineering, its project consultant, to design a stormwater system that would transfer water out of the West Walnut Street corridor and into Founders Park.
The engineering firm said in a December memo that an original stormwater concept, which didn’t include acquiring the property on Walnut Street, would cost an estimated $5.6 million. This doesn’t include the cost of purchasing property for the access road, which city staff expects would cost an additional $500,000.
Including the cost of purchasing the property, the engineering firm estimated that the alternate proposal, which incorporates stormwater storage into the design, would cost about $4.03 million.
Additionally, the engineering firm expects this proposal could provide additional parking on the west end of the project and reduce the impact on traffic on West State of Franklin while the project is under construction.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city is aiming to advertise the West Walnut Street project on March 1, receive bids April 1, approve bids May 1 and issue a notice to proceed sometime in June.
Construction would start on the east end of the project, at the road’s intersection with Buffalo Street, and work its way west block by block. He expects work will go on for at least a year and a half but possibly two.
As part of its rehabilitation of the roadway, Johnson City plans to redo the streetscape along Walnut Street with a heavy emphasis on pedestrian movement, which will involve building new sidewalks with bike lanes, installing new utilities and reworking the stormwater system. The city expects its investment in that area will total upward of $20 million.
Charitable contributions
Commissioners also voted to provide contributions of $5,000 apiece to 10 non-profits in the community, including Haven of Mercy, the Jeremiah School, Isaiah House and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The city also donated $15,000 to the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Every year, the Iris Glen Landfill provides funding for charitable non-profits in the community. The contributions this year total $65,000, which is the same amount the city gave out in 2020.