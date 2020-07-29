In the early weeks and months of the novel coronavirus pandemic — well before Northeast Tennessee began seeing widespread transmission of COVID-19 — Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock recognized the importance of wearing a cloth face mask.
At a Johnson City Commission meeting back in April, Brock was the only commissioner to wear a mask at the commission’s only, at the time, in-person meeting since governing bodies began meeting online due to the pandemic. In May, Brock was one of only a few people wearing a mask at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for bioPURE’s new Johnson City headquarters, with the Press’ editorial board writing that “(o)thers in high places could take a page from her book.”
“I truly feel that if you’re going to be in an elected leadership position, you need to be a role model for what you’re asking everybody else to do,” Brock said. “I felt like I owed it to my husband to make sure I protected him — it just became a real personal thing, and hopefully people would see that and model it.”
Now, as cases rise, wearing a mask has become as important as ever, with county mayors across Northeast Tennessee issuing mask mandates to help control the spread. Brock said that, while the mandate may not have been popular, “it took that to get people over the edge.”
“I understood early on that we just don’t have a lot of tools to work with in fighting this thing and we’re at war with the virus,” Brock said, later adding that she feels that mask-wearing is the closest thing there is to a vaccine right now. “It’s kind of the only thing we have — why would we reject it? Let’s use this.’’
Across the city, signage reading “Mask Up JC!” has gone up, urging people to wear face coverings — and reminding them that they are mandatory in the county until at least Aug. 3.
“Now that we’ve implemented the mandatory masks, two weeks from now, when we look at the curve, hopefully we’ll start seeing the impact of that and people can realize the control of this thing is in our hands.
“If we all do it, we can slow this thing down and get back to the level that we were back in March and April,” Brock said.
Brock said she’s “thrilled” to see mask usage increasing across the city, and praised chain retailers like Sam’s Club, Walmart and Kroger for implementing their own mask mandates inside their stores. Still, Brock said the worst is yet to come, and encouraged people to try and get anyone and everyone around them to wear masks in public.
“I think we’ve got this,” Brock later said. “We in this community have the power in our hands and on our face to turn this thing around here in the community if we all work together.”