A mural featuring bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora could soon adorn a wall facing South Commerce Street in downtown Johnson City.
City commissioners will decide Thursday whether to hire Steven Teller, an artist from St. Augustine, Florida, to complete the project. The artwork will appear across four walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main St. and will overlook the parking lot beside the Pavilion at Founders Park.
The total cost of the project is $37,500, but Blue Plum Gives Back will cover $9,000 of that amount. The remainder will come from the Public Art Committee account.
A selection committee reviewed artist qualifications and chose three finalists to develop and present design concepts for the mural. They then narrowed their options to a final recommendation.
Johnson City Public Art staff liaison Cheyenne Kumbhare said members felt Teller did the best job at incorporating all their desired characteristics and also appreciated his color scheme.
"(They were) kind of moderately bright colors that were more pastel in nature that kind of spoke more to the early period of bluegrass, early country music, the quilts that were around at that time," she said.
According to a biography posted with the commission's agenda, Teller is a multi-discipline artist who specializes in street art and large-scale public murals.
"He creates an abstract realism that features human figures, animals and nature in colorful geometric spaces," his bio says. "Chasing projects from wall-to-wall, he travels with his artwork to different festivals, events and mural projects across the world."
A rendering for the mural shows three musicians performing against a vibrant background of quilted patterns and flowers.
In a Facebook post in January announcing the project, Johnson City Public Art said the mural would celebrate the city's musical heritage by showcasing bluegrass musicians, bluegrass instruments and quilts of particular patterns.
The designs would include elements reminiscent of the 1930s era, the group wrote, which was the period when the bluegrass movement began to blossom.
The mural will act as a backdrop to the Blue Plum Festival, Kumbhare said. The Blue Plum organization was also involved in the selection process.
Blue Plum Gives Pack is a program the organization started in 2020 to invest in cultural experiences downtown.
According to the festival's website, the annual event will occur this year on June 3-4. Organizers canceled the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Johnson City Public Art recently announced two more upcoming projects, one at Legion Street and another on the side of a fire station at 800 W. Main St. Kumbhare said the committee is still selecting finalists for those murals.